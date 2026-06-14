LSU Star Appears to Take Veiled Shot at Brian Kelly

The excitement for LSU Football grows with each day as the 2026-27 season awaits. Lane Kiffin has brought in a lot of new faces, but that is certainly not uncommon in today's age of college football.

Despite the changes, tight end Trey'Dez Green remains in Baton Rouge and is gearing up for a big season. On Saturday, the LSU tight end hosted a football camp at his alma mater, Feliciana High School. The camp was open to young football players.

Green talked about the upcoming season and the changes that have come with it.

Green Talks About Kiffin's Leadership

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) scores on the two point conversion against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Green spoke with WAFB's Jacques Doucet about Kiffin and seemingly took a shot at former Tigers' head coach Brian Kelly.

Green said, "He's a great coach, a great leader for our team. He's exactly what we've been missing there. We're just ready to play for our coach. He gives 110% and we're gonna give 120 for him."

Kelly coached four seasons with the Tigers and finished with a 34-14 record. He was fired mid-season after a 5-3 start in 2025. Now, Kelly has taken up a position as an unofficial consultant with Memphis.

Green's message may have spoken more about the leader that Kiffin is. There's no doubt the last four years have been frustrating, and a coaching change was necessary. There are championship-level aspirations in Baton Rouge, and Kiffin will look to be the coach to return LSU to the top of college football.

Green Could be Due for a Huge Season

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) reacts to a play. against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Green also spoke about his chemistry with quarterback Sam Leavitt. He said, "We throw almost every day...You gotta have that chemistry with your quarterback. I got chemistry with all three of the quarterbacks...We're just ready to put on a show for the state of Louisiana."

The 6'7" tight end finished with 33 catches, 433 yards, and seven touchdowns last season. The Tigers are hoping that a new offensive scheme and quarterback can unlock Green's full potential. Luckily, Charlie Weis' offense loves to utilize the tight end.

Green definitely has the skills and size to thrive in this offense. If he and Leavitt can form a consistent connection, it would raise this group's ceiling significantly. The Tigers are aiming to put last season's offensive woes in the past.

The Kiffin era is ready to get underway, and in a loaded SEC conference, LSU wants to prove that the winning ways of the past have returned to Baton Rouge.