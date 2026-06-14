LSU Star Appears to Take Veiled Shot at Brian Kelly
In this story:
The excitement for LSU Football grows with each day as the 2026-27 season awaits. Lane Kiffin has brought in a lot of new faces, but that is certainly not uncommon in today's age of college football.
Despite the changes, tight end Trey'Dez Green remains in Baton Rouge and is gearing up for a big season. On Saturday, the LSU tight end hosted a football camp at his alma mater, Feliciana High School. The camp was open to young football players.
Green talked about the upcoming season and the changes that have come with it.
Green Talks About Kiffin's Leadership
Green spoke with WAFB's Jacques Doucet about Kiffin and seemingly took a shot at former Tigers' head coach Brian Kelly.
Green said, "He's a great coach, a great leader for our team. He's exactly what we've been missing there. We're just ready to play for our coach. He gives 110% and we're gonna give 120 for him."
Kelly coached four seasons with the Tigers and finished with a 34-14 record. He was fired mid-season after a 5-3 start in 2025. Now, Kelly has taken up a position as an unofficial consultant with Memphis.
Green's message may have spoken more about the leader that Kiffin is. There's no doubt the last four years have been frustrating, and a coaching change was necessary. There are championship-level aspirations in Baton Rouge, and Kiffin will look to be the coach to return LSU to the top of college football.
Green Could be Due for a Huge Season
Green also spoke about his chemistry with quarterback Sam Leavitt. He said, "We throw almost every day...You gotta have that chemistry with your quarterback. I got chemistry with all three of the quarterbacks...We're just ready to put on a show for the state of Louisiana."
The 6'7" tight end finished with 33 catches, 433 yards, and seven touchdowns last season. The Tigers are hoping that a new offensive scheme and quarterback can unlock Green's full potential. Luckily, Charlie Weis' offense loves to utilize the tight end.
Green definitely has the skills and size to thrive in this offense. If he and Leavitt can form a consistent connection, it would raise this group's ceiling significantly. The Tigers are aiming to put last season's offensive woes in the past.
The Kiffin era is ready to get underway, and in a loaded SEC conference, LSU wants to prove that the winning ways of the past have returned to Baton Rouge.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zion Trammell graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He joined on SI in 2022. In addition to writing for LSU on SI, he is a play-by-play announcer and writes for MLB on SI.Follow zion_trammell