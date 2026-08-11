LSU's Offense is Showing a Clear Identity After the First Week of Fall Camp

There is much to like with the LSU Tigers in year one under head coach Lane Kiffin, but the offense will draw the attention. Kiffin sought out the best of the best to re-tool this group. He brought in offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and a pair of top-rated players at their positions in Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton.

Now, the offense has to connect as a unit and make final preparations before the first game against Clemson. Many players have impressed in fall camp, including Leavitt. His coach was brief but complimented his quarterback.

"Extremely pleased with his week and how he looks," Kiffin said.

An Established Identity: Play Fast-Paced

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin and Weis Jr. have built an offense that newcomers can quickly understand. With the high number of new faces coming in, that'll be extremely important. It's clear they want to play with tempo this season. Leavitt shared his appreciation for the coaching staff in fall camp.

"I think they really see my passion for the game, and I see theirs," Leavitt said. "I'd say this staff is probably the hardest-working staff I've been around, and it's just a blessing for me to be held accountable in that way, and just constantly grind."

His health will be a massive question all season, but he's playing at full strength in fall camp. The offensive line will do its part in keeping Leavitt on the field. They improved up front with the additions of Seaton and Aliou Bah.

Kiffin's offense has always run the ball successfully, and that won't change this season. He's emphasized the importance of the running game, and they could have a trio of backs with Dilin Jones, Caden Durham, and Harlem Berry. Having depth at that position will benefit this fast-paced offense.

Trey'Dez Green at the Forefront

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green reacts to a play. Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of excitement around tight end Trey'Dez Green this offseason. It appears he has a great connection with Leavitt, and he could be the focus of this offense.

The 6'7" tight end is coming off a solid season, but with improved quarterback play and exciting playmakers around him, Green could increase his production exponentially. Green is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

It may be early in fall camp, but LSU is showcasing its talent. They have multiple ways to break down a defense. Whether it's feeding the star wideouts and becoming a fast, pass-heavy offense or mixing in chunk run plays to wear down a defensive line.

Offense is Kiffin's calling card, and there should be no shortage of it in 2026.

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