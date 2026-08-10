Sam Leavitt Shares Insight Into Relationships With LSU’s Offensive Masterminds

The talk around LSU football for the last eight months has been about Sam Leavitt. The talk has mainly been about his health, but some talk - as with any big player in college football - has been about his overall ability.

But for Leavitt, he's not thinking about his health, his ability or his confidence. None of that is a question for him for him right now.

"I'm 100% right now, and I've been 100% for the past few months," Leavitt said in his first media appearance since arriving at LSU.

But one thing no one knows yet is how the relationship between Leavitt, and his offensive coordinator and head coach will work. On Monday, Lane Kiffin and Leavitt both shared insight into how the trio's relationship looks now and will look moving forward.

Leavitt and His Play Caller

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) calls a play in the huddle against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kiffin said that offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will be the playcaller this season, and he'll call them from the booth upstairs.

Despite that distance during games, Kiffin said Leavitt and Leavitt have built a strong connection through the offseason.

“I think that Charlie and Sam have done a great job,” Kiffin said. “They have a great relationship.”

But Kiffin said this is typical of how he and Weis have worked with quarterbacks in the past.

“I think that in our projection, how it happens usually, that happens first when they get here; there’s more interaction with this position coach or play caller,” Kiffin said. “I feel like mine comes more in the fall now with them, and just kind of over time as we've gotten the transfers over the years, it's just kind of how it's projected.”

This leaves Kiffin to have a different role in his quarterback's game. One a little more personal.

Leavitt and His Head Coach

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin was then asked about communication between coach and quarterback, and he said he won’t be doing most of that during the game, giving him a chance to build a different relationship with his signal-caller.

“Charlie does most of it,” Kiffin said. “Mine will be more as we get closer to games and certain plays and certain situations, or handling emotions of the game, or situations in the game. Because I'm down there and Charlie's up, so I can be in front of him.”

This allows Kiffin to open up his focus and work on the emotions and moments. He doesn't need to worry about play design or a series of plays; he can focus on Leavitt.

That leaves Leavitt with a sense of comfort from his sideline every time he walks on and off the field. One that he wouldn't be able to get if Kiffin were calling plays.

It also allows Leavitt to hear a different perspective on his reads and his game, getting two of college football's most brilliant offensive minds to drop different bits of wisdom on him.

Leavitt Opening Up About His Coaches

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt speaks to the media after the team held their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt's first media appearance gave everyone an insight into how he views his two coaches.

“I think they really see my passion for the game, and I see theirs," Leavitt said. "I'd say this staff is probably the hardest-working staff I've been around, and it's just a it's a blessing for me to be held accountable in that way, and just constantly grind."

Leavitt talked for roughly 10 minutes on Monday, and he came back to "grinding" multiple times. He said that was one thing he loved about Kiffin and Weis during his time as an LSU target in the transfer portal.

"I just keep saying we've been grinding, we've been grinding, because that's really what it's been," Leavitt said. "It's been a grind since I got here in January. So just being around them and them seeing my work ethic and me seeing theirs, I think the relationship just blossoms from there, and winning helps a little bit as well. So probably down the road, it's going to get a little better.”

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