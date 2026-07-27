Why Lane Kiffin's Best Teams Always Win the Same Way

If there’s anything that LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has proven over the years, it’s that his way can be successful. No matter where he’s been over the course of his career since arriving in Tuscaloosa as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator, this new version of Kiffin has won at every stop.

From coordinating those explosive, dangerous, spread offenses at Alabama, to three seasons at Florida Atlantic, and then finally in Oxford at Ole Miss.

The formula for achieving success at each of those stops has been the same, and while his decision to take the LSU job offered a step up and a chance to build his teams a different way, there is still one thing that isn’t changing: his style.

The False Narrative

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s easy to turn on any of Kiffin’s games at Ole Miss and see his high-tempo offense with the wide split-out wide receivers and misconstrue it as being a pass-happy air raid. The formula for winning in the Kiffin offense has never been about throwing it 50+ times a game.

The narrative that Kiffin’s offense is predicated on a dynamic, point guard-like quarterback who will need to throw for 300 yards or more is wrong. It certainly doesn’t hurt Kiffin and his offense; having a dynamic quarterback helps any system.

However, the integral cog in the machine that is the Kiffin offense actually lines up behind or often beside the quarterback.

The genius of the Kiffin system doesn’t mainly lie in its unique or innovative passing concepts. To be successful in the Kiffin offense, there needs to be a semblance of balance in what the offense can do.

After all, the “R” in “RPO” stands for “run,” and if a team can’t run the ball, then the RPO isn’t an option anymore.

It’s true: none of the last three Kiffin offenses have ranked inside the top 30 in rushing offense. Rather, they’ve finished inside the top-45, while they were a top-five passing offense in the last two seasons.

Yet it is the threat of a running game that makes the Kiffin style what it is. The wide splits from the receivers are constantly putting defenses at a disadvantage. Roll an extra safety into the box to stop the run, and you’re inevitably leaving someone in one-on-one coverage, but if you don’t have box support, then the run game could punish you.

Kiffin’s system is about finding mismatches and exploiting them. The first mismatch starts with the run game and how the defense opts to defend against it.

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