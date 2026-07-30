How LSU's Roster Overhaul Redefined Starting Expectations

While LSU continues to develop an elite identity this fall camp, setting up depth chart across the roster, there's an underlying effect that isn't making all the headlines.

As stars arrive and Kiffin's new coaching staff begins to build starting lineups during fall camp, the position groups will look significantly different from last season, with many veterans being bypassed.

As the newcomers take the reins early, it creates a ripple effect down the position group, one that will eventually see long-term impacts to important depth groups.

The Updated Position Rooms

LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Kiffin attacked the transfer portal this season, bringing in elite talent from all over the country, they head to Baton Rouge to secure the starting positions over trusted vets.

Ole Miss transfer linebacker TJ Dottery is expected to join Whit Weeks at the linebacker position, taking over for last season's key defensive addition, Davhon Keys, as well as depth from many lived-in players on the roster.

Another Ole Miss addition, edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, will continue the defensive takeover, expected to start over LSU veterans Dylan Carpenter, Damien Shanklin and Kolaj Cobbins.

An exciting takeover will take place in the defensive end position, with freshman Deuce Geralds getting a boost to the starting position after an impressive spring ball, gaining the coveted spot over veterans Dominick McKinley and Shone Washington.

The starters that are no surprise come from quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, and wide receiver Jayce Brown, as both offensive position groups needed to be filled, and Seaton being one of the most impactful transfers to join the program.

But they are still leaving key veterans in the depth room. That is not where a player wants to stay for too long.

The Domino Effect

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's obvious that Kiffin made tactical moves this offseason in his recruiting role, with newcomers taking over position groups all over the roster, seeing immediate playing time.

But while his newcomers may be all the excitement this fall for the program, there could be serious consequences for seeing the same names in the backup position multiple seasons in a row, seeing key depth make program-altering decisions by the time the portal opens.

The hidden cost of the headline-making commits is what happens to the players who got bypassed. Again and again.

It's every head coach's problem when it comes to adding new talent during the offseason. But at LSU, watching from the sidelines, waiting to play on one of the biggest stages of college football is a time-ticker that has a short clock on it.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.