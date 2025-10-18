How Much is Brian Kelly's Buyout for LSU Football? Salary, Contract Details in 2025
The LSU Tigers suffered the program's second SEC loss of the season after falling to No. 17 Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entered the matchup as fringe College Football Playoff "contenders" in 2025, but after falling 31-24 to the Commodores, it's set to be an uphill climb for the Bayou Bengals.
Kelly entered the 2025 season as college football's eighth highest-paid head coach with a $10,175,000 salary in 2025, according to USA TODAY Sports' annual database of college coaches' salaries. He also can receive a maximum of $1,325,000 in bonus money.
After piecing together one of the most expensive rosters in college football during the offseason, the LSU Tigers assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.
An offseason that saw multiple coaching changes, a collective buy-in from the program, and one of the most talented rosters in the nation, the Bayou Bengals remain in a challenging spot.
LSU is now 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play with the program dropping two of the last three games.
Now, the fan base in Baton Rouge is calling for change in Baton Rouge with the "Kelly Era" becoming a challenge.
A dilemma for the program: Kelly's buyout.
Kelly has one of the highest buyouts in college football where LSU would owe their head coach $53,293,333, as of December 1, 2025, if the Tigers fired him without cause, according to USA Today.
The Top-10 Highest Buyouts:
1. Kirby Smart, Georgia: $105,107,583
2. Ryan Day, Ohio State: $70,916,667
3. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama: $60,843,750
4. Steve Sarkisian, Texas: $60,307,500
5. Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $60,000,000
6. Mike Norvell, Florida State: $58,667,708
7. Dan Lanning, Oregon: $56,733,333
8. Curt Cignetti, Indiana: $56,700,000
9. Brian Kelly, LSU: $53,293,333
10. Matt Rhule, Nebraska: $49,612,500
11. Bret Bielema, Illinois: $49,491,666
Brian Kelly's Take: Garrett Nussmeier Must Continue Improving
"He plays with a swagger, and he's better with a swagger that I don't know that he had that the previous weeks. Thought he was a little bit robotic," Kelly said.
"We said, listen, you need to be Garrett Nussmeier, and he was. Unfortunately, some of that comes with some mistakes. I think that that's an aberration, the mistake that was in the red zone, and something that he would immediately say, I should have had my eyes on that safety, because that's my read," Kelly added.
