LSU Football Loses Two Key Assistants To Lane Kiffin's Star-Studded Coaching Staff

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain the talk of the town this offseason with the program stealing headlines in January after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

From roster reconstruction to coaching staff changes, Kiffin has revamped the Bayou Bengals in the blink of an eye, but the program's shot-caller will now look to fill a void on defense.

Kiffin and Co. watched a pair of defensive staffers accept jobs elsewhere this week amid a chaotic stretch for the program? Who's out for the Tigers?

No. 1: Jermauria Rasco - Defensive Line Assistant

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have finalized a deal to hire LSU’s Jermauria Rasco as assistant defensive line coach, according to CBS Sports.

Rasco spent time as an analyst for the LSU Tigers on Brian Kelly's staff where he closed out last season as the interim defensive tackles coach once Kyle Williams departed the program.

The ex-LSU player joined the staff in Baton Rouge where he had an opportunity to learn under multiple prominent assistants - namely Williams - across his time with the program.

Mississippi State has finalized a deal to hire LSU’s Jermauria Rasco as assistant defensive line coach, his agent @ShermWitThePlan of @AgencyOneSports tells @CBSSports.



The ex-LSU and NFL linebacker was an analyst at LSU. Closed out last year as interim defensive tackles coach. pic.twitter.com/yGOymBQvPL — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 11, 2026

Williams, who spent 13 years in the NFL with Buffalo Bills, joined the Tigers last offseason after five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Ruston High School.

Williams served as the anchor of an LSU defense during his playing days in Baton Rouge that ranked among the nation’s best during his four seasons at LSU. Williams twice earned All-SEC honors and was named first-team All-America as a senior in 2005.

No. 2: Jake Olsen - Safeties Coach

LSU Tigers safeties coach Jake Olsen is expected to depart Baton Rouge for an opportunity on the Washington Commanders' staff, according to CBS Sports.

Olsen returned to LSU in January of 2024 after two years working alongside defensive coordinator Blake Baker at Missouri where he quickly elevated play in the defensive backfield spearheaded by Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy last fall.

A Louisiana native, Olsen has strong ties across the Bayou State where he has assisted in the program's recruiting efforts over the last two seasons, but his second stint with LSU wraps up after a pair of years in Baton Rouge.

Across the 2025 season, LSU surged into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

The #Commanders are expected to hire LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has worked at LSU the last two seasons and helped the Tigers finish this past season ranked top 25 nationally in scoring defense. pic.twitter.com/qlExifeFrx — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 13, 2026

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game with Olsen playing a pivotal role on defensive coordinator Blake Baker's staff.

LSU also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: