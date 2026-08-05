Lane Kiffin's Approach to LSU's Fall Camp Is Clear

After Lane Kiffin made the dramatic switch from one SEC program to another late last fall to leave Ole Miss and head to Baton Rouge, he immediately got to work revamping the program in his takeover.

With lofty expectations for the Tigers this fall, fans will see the "Lane Kiffin effect" take place all over the roster, the outcomes of the highly anticipated games, and even in the energy in the well-respected Tiger Stadium.

He's already begun making changes to the way the team is preparing for the historical upcoming season, beginning with making tactical changes to LSU's fall camp.

A Lighter Approach

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about the fall camp schedule outlook at fall camp's day one post-practice press conference, Kiffin explained that this week's practice schedule is a condensed version of practice, shortening the time to slowly warm up for the upcoming weeks.

"You have less soft-tissue injuries early into camp, because those happen and linger into falling behind," said Kiffin.

The shorter versions of practice, consisting of running position group repetitions and standard drills for both sides of the ball, will slowly get the team used to the tempo of fall camp, while keeping the players at their full ability.

This is something Kiffin has implemented in the past. And it paid off.

Trusted Tempo

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the scoreboard during a timeout against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Sept 10, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin also noted at his former program, Ole Miss, when answering the question, essentially giving the trusted response that this tempo of fall camp works in the long run.

"Looking at last year.... we were the healthiest team going into the playoffs, if not healthier than anybody, and I think part of that was our change of practicing less and less," said Kiffin.

Taking the same approach in Baton Rouge is a tactical way to secure a talented selection of starters that will continue to produce success for the team all season long.

He's essentially trying not to wear down the players, especially the ones who are new to the pace of SEC football, early in the first practices of fall camp.

"Take some reps off right now, not because we're going easy on them, just for the wear and tear and the less injury part of it, knowing that they've had so much build up to this," said Kiffin.

It is only day one after all. But Kiffin intends to keep the injury prevention awareness as the weeks follow, using what he knows works to maintain his athletes' ability post-fall camp.

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