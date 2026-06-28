What Wins and What Loses the Game For LSU vs. Auburn

An anticipated SEC matchup will return this season, with the Auburn Tigers facing the LSU Tigers for a Week 8 showdown in Auburn.

The mid-season "Tiger Bowl" will feature new programs from both teams after hiring new head coaches for their programs on the same day last offseason.

Under the new coaching staff, the teams also brought in key transfer portal additions that will contribute their talents to the game, making the confernece matchup a highly expected talent show.

What Wins It For LSU

WR Kyren Lacey 2 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

An on-the-road win at Jordan-Hare is definitely possible for LSU. Yes, the stadium is notorious for its hostile environment. No, it is not near the levels Death Valley gets to.

The ultimate win for LSU comes from leveraging its strengths, matched with Auburn's weaknesses. LSU's defense is ranked at No. 2 in the country by ESPN, carrying top talent that threatens the offenses it faces. Meanwhile, Auburn's last line of defense to protect USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown does not sit high in the polls.

Attacking their weak spots can win over the ball on defense and limit Auburn's scoring abilities time and time again. For this coveted SEC matchup, it's all about winning in the trenches for LSU to come out victorious.

What Loses It For LSU

Jack Bech runs the ball as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Half 1 Lsu Vs Auburn Football V2 1124 | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU is entering the match at a critical time of their season - right before a grueling SEC gauntlet that has been ranked one of the toughest stretches in college football this season. Just after LSU visits the conference Tigers, after eight weeks of back-to-back Saturday play, they receive a bye.

But that rest week comes at a cost, with hosting Alabama, then Texas at home, and then traveling to Tennessee and Arkansas, making the week 8 matchup a total trap game for the Tigers.

If the timing of the matchup doesn't sneak up on the Tigers, who won't be able to focus on Auburn's new program, their incoming talent will. While both teams saw a roster overhaul this offseason, there's a huge difference between the two - Auburn's isn't a team of new faces.

With Auburn hiring USF head coach Alex Golesh to the program, he brought his entire offense over with him, highlighted by Brown, a top-ranked quarterback in his new program. While LSU's additions look better on paper, Auburn's offense didn't have the time to warm up to each other; they took their identity from one program to the next, being able to show immediate success.

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