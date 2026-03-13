Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program less than two weeks away from opening Spring Camp on March 24.

In what will be a significant stretch for the Bayou Bengals after adding over 50 total newcomers to the 2026 roster, Kiffin and his coaching staff will get their first look at what's to come moving forward.

LSU inked the No. 1 rated Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by nine Top-100 signees - including the No. 1 quarterback, offensive lineman, and edge rusher.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

Courtesy of Tre Brown's Instagram.

But getting the roster to click this offseason will of the utmost importance with the national media believing it could be a challenge.

Now, FanDuel Sportsbook has released the win totals across the Southeastern Conference with LSU's emerging as somewhat promising.

The SEC Win Totals:

*Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook*

Texas: 9.5

Georgia: 9.5

LSU: 9.5

Alabama: 8.5

Texas A&M: 8.5

Oklahoma: 7.5

Ole Miss: 7.5

Florida: 6.5

Tennessee: 6.5

Missouri: 6.5

Auburn: 6.5

Vanderbilt: 6.5

South Carolina: 5.5

Kentucky: 4.5

Arkansas: 4.5

Mississippi State: 4.5

LSU's line is set at 9.5 wins with most sportsbooks believing a 9-3 or 10-2 outcome could be likely across the 2026 season.

The Full 2026 Schedule:

Week 1: Clemson

Week 2: Louisiana Tech

Week 3: at Ole Miss

Week 4: Texas A&M

Week 5: McNeese State

Week 6: at Kentucky

Week 7: Mississippi State

Week 8: at Auburn

Week 9: Open Date

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Texas

Week 12: at Tennessee

Week 13: at Arkansas

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: