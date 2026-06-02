How Much of A Threat Is McNeese State to LSU in 2026?

Week Five of the 2026-27 college football season for the LSU Tigers will feature a matchup against an in-state, non-conference opponent in the McNeese State Cowboys.

Although the game against McNeese diverts from LSU's schedule of tough SEC opponents, a showdown against the Cowboys could be an opportunity for the Tigers to put their foot on the gas and never let up.

The Southland Conference team likely won't prove to be a well-matched rival, but LSU will be able to use this win to establish its defensive effort on the front line and prove that the Tigers are capable of complete dominance against potential "cupcake" opponents.

McNeese State Isn't Make-Or-Break, But Could Be An Opportunity For A Defensive Shutdown

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Simply put, McNeese State won't be a considerable threat to an LSU team that has completely rearranged itself over the offseason to quickly assert itself as a high-tier SEC team — and is welcoming the Cowboys to Death Valley.

The Cowboys are fifth in the Southland Conference after finishing the 2025-26 season with a 5-7 record and losing five games in a row early — some with marginal points accumulated. McNeese State isn't exceptional on offensive efficiency and lacks edge in defending against opponents, which LSU will fully exploit in order to tack on another win to its playoff resume.

As always in most cases against "cupcake" teams, the Tigers' opportunity against the Cowboys will be in showcasing complete dominance on both sides of the ball. The game also comes after two weeks in conference play, giving the Tigers a much-needed break in the middle of their SEC schedule after playing Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Several teams in the SEC don't get that advantage, so LSU will be able to use the game as a tune-up on which schemes are the most efficient and dominant on the field.

Perhaps the most important thing that the Tigers can show off is the strength of their defense against a lackluster offensive team like the Cowboys. McNeese State's 2025-26 resume is unimpressive, with an average of 24.8 points per game, 40 total touchdowns and a third down efficiency percentage of 38.46.

LSU will easily be able to dominate this team, giving the Tigers an opportunity to fully utilize both their offensive and defensive weapons to add a dominant win to their playoff resume before moving on to continue SEC play. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin could alternatively use a game to show out the efficiency of the rest of the depth chart, giving his second- and third-string guys a chance to see field action.

Either way Kiffin decides to spin it, the game against McNeese State won't just be an attempt to survive four quarters. It will be a window for the Tigers to fully keep the momentum going into the rest of their schedule.

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