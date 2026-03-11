LSU Football Spring Camp Depth Chart: Predicting Lane Kiffin's Starters on Defense

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are less than two weeks away from Spring Camp opening with the program's redesigned roster ready to debut in Baton Rouge.

After Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus on attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal with the coaching staff doing just that this offseason with over 40 additions.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

But which newcomers will fight for starting reps this offseason with Spring Camp less than two weeks away?

The Early LSU Depth Chart Projections: Defense Edition

Defensive Tackle:

Projected Starters: Dominick McKinley, Stephiylan Green

Depth: Malik Blocton, Achilles Woods, Shone Washington

Freshmen: Lamar Brown, Richard Anderson, Deuce Geralds

This will arguably be the most talented room on the 2026 roster with multiple transfer additions joining former five-star Dom McKinley alongside another pair of five-stars in Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson.

EDGE:

Projected Starters: Princewill Umanmielen, Gabriel Reliford

Depth: Jordan Ross, Jaylen Brown, Damien Shanklin, Dylan Carpenter, Kolaj Cobbins

Freshman: Trenton Henderson

LSU made a splash in signing Princewill Umanmielen at the buzzer in the Transfer Portal with the Top-5 free agent heading to Baton Rouge. Alongside Umanmielen should be Reliford - with Tennessee transfer Jordan Ross also in the mix to receive big-time snaps.

Linebacker:

Projected Starters: Whit Weeks, TJ Dottery

Depth: Davhon Keys, Tylen Singleton, Charles Ross, Jaiden Braker, Zach Weeks, Keylan Moses, Theo Grace

Cornerbacks:

Projected Starters: DJ Pickett, PJ Woodland

Depth: Ja’Keem Jackson, Michael Turner, Aidan Anding

Freshmen: Havon Finney Jr., Dezyrian Ellis

Sources have indicated that Ja'Keem Jackson will be a player to watch this offseason as he battles for more playing time as CB3. The Florida native made his way to Baton Rouge last offseason - now looking to make a splash in Year 2 with the Tigers.

Safety:

Projected Starters: Tamarcus Cooley, Dashawn Spears, Ty Benefield

Depth: Faheem Delane, CJ Jimcoily, Jhase Thomas, Treylan James, Mason Dossett

Freshmen: Aiden Hall, Isaiah Washington

We're placing Benefield in the safety category here - but the expectation is that he could slide down to the STAR along with Spears or Cooley.

