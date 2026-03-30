Lane Kiffin Praises This LSU Football Offensive Weapon That Will Boost Tigers Offense

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will flaunt an embarrassment of riches on offense across the 2026 season after dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal while retaining integral pieces from last fall.

In what has been a roster transformation this offseason with over 50 newcomers joining the program in Baton Rouge, Kiffin and Co. also made sure to keep playmakers on both sides of the ball that fit his system.

That includes former five-star tight end Trey'Dez Green with the 6-foot-7, 240-pounder out of the Bayou State attaining the physical tools coaches salivate over at his position.

"Well, his skill set is ultra-elite. But so is his mindset. That's really, really unique to have because they usually don't coincide. Ty [Benefield] the safety has it too, and Jordan [Seaton] seems to have it, not just singling out those three guys, but if you were a scout out there watching, you know those three guys would stand out from a skill set of ultra elite," Kiffin said last week.

As a sophomore in 2025, the dynamic red-zone threat led the Tigers with seven touchdown receptions this past year as he emerged as a key target due to his mismatch ability.

Green also ranked third on the team with 433 yards as part of a standout second season in Baton Rouge, but he's preparing for a breakout year where Kiffin has raved about his lethal offensive weapon.

Lane Kiffin used the term “ultra elite” to describe:



- TE Trey’Dez Green

- S Ty Benefield

- OL Jordan Seaton



Benefield - the No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal - remains the talk of the town this offseason.



Now, he receives the stamp of approval from Kiffin. pic.twitter.com/MKERM5wccm — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 24, 2026

"What the scout doesn't know just watching is how they work and their mindset. And he just - He [Green] doesn't even have another speed. He doesn't have another thought besides 'this is how you do things.' We talked to our guys about the standards of what you work shouldn't change because of what network your game's on," Kiffin said.

"It shouldn't change because now everyone's out there watching practice vs Sunday when nobody was watching. He has that. That's really important. Because a lot of times you've got to bring players in but in your first year to inherit a player that has that, he's really unique that way."

Now, as Green navigates his third offseason in Baton Rouge, the coveted tight end has the opportunity to breakout once again in Kiffin's systen where his head coach continues showing praise.

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