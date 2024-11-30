How to Watch: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale on Saturday night in Death Valley with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT.
Kelly and Co. snapped a three-game losing skid last weekend against Vanderbilt with the program looking to piece it all together once again in Baton Rouge.
It'll be Senior Night in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with Josh Williams, Miles Frazier and Sai'vion Jones, among several others, set to lace up their cleats one last time in Death Valley.
Specifically in the running back room, Williams detailed that the group is in good hands down the line with position coach Frank Wilson at the helm.
"They're in great hands. Coach Frank is an amazing coach, not only in the running back room with the X's and O's but almost like a father figure, making sure you're in class and whatever you need he's going to help. He's a very genuine guy," Williams said on Tuesday.
Now, the focus has shifted to wrapping up the 2024 season on a positive note with the Oklahoma Sooners in LSU's path.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Final Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-6)
- Oklahoma: (+6)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-225)
- Oklahoma: (+185)
Over/Under: 47
What The Oddsmakers Say:
The LSU Tigers are currently a six-point favorite heading into the Week 14 clash. A line that hovered around the 7.5-point mark on Sunday night once the lines opened, Vegas is still leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
The Sooners are fresh off of a dominant victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, but the oddmakers are still favoring the Bayou Bengals in Tiger Stadium.
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Thoughts:
“Incredibly talented football team. They’ve got a fantastic roster. Coach [Brian] Kelly is one of the best coaches in college football. He has a fantastic staff and really good players," Venables said of LSU. "I got a lot of people I can brag on, but I don’t want to do that right now and take me out of this great moment we’re in right now.
"It’s going to be a great challenge in one of the loudest and most intimidating venues in all of college football. I’ve never been there. I was hoping and praying and doing my rain dance for no night game, but no such luck.”
Brian Kelly's Mindset in Week 14, Slowing Down the Sooners:
Containing Jackson Arnold:
“[Arnold] is an outstanding quarterback that can throw it, but he rushed he rushed for 131 yards on 25 carries,” Kelly said. “Everybody here knows our history with the quarterbacks that run the football. That will be a challenge for us.”
Closing Out SEC Play on a Positive Note:
“I think you’ve gotta look at it from a perspective of ‘Where are we relative to the season?'” Kelly said. “We’ve made really good progress and then we have three games where, take the Alabama game out of the mix. If you take the three games that we had a lead going into the fourth quarter, then you know a lot more about yourself. You need to finish and close games. We didn’t finish and close games or we could’ve been 9-1.
“So part of it is having the confidence to know that you can go and win games in the SEC and they certainly can. They’ve won a lot of games. Regardless of the three-game losing streak, they’ve won 11 of their last 15 games. They’ve won 15 out of 16 night games. So this is a team that has repeated winning. So you talk about that during the week and you go back and prepare and they did and they came out and they played with a lot of confidence.”
