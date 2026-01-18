Lane Kiffin Poaches Another Ole Miss Rebels Assistant To Join LSU Football Staff

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have hired Jordan Sims as the program's next assistant strength and conditioning coach, according to 104.5 ESPN.

LSU recently hired Ole Miss head strength coach Nick Savage after following Kiffin to Baton Rouge where he will now bring Sims in to work alongside him across a pivotal offseason for the program.

Kiffin has hired double-digit staffers from Ole Miss after departing Oxford on Nov. 30 for the LSU Tigers heading coaching gig.

Ole Miss to LSU Staffers:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him on Nov 30. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

NEW: Ole Miss Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Jordan Sims is joining Nick Savage on the LSU staff, source confirms.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 17, 2026

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach - Stevens served as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels where he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

