Breaking Down Lane Kiffin's No. 1 Ranked Transfer Portal Class for LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are looking to put the final touches on the program's No. 1 ranked Transfer Portal Class this week with multiple targets on the coaching staff's radar.

In what has become a historic two-week stretch for the LSU program, Kiffin and Co. have dominated the free agent market with over 30 signees in the haul - headlined by the No. 1 overall player in Sam Leavitt.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit last Monday where he remained in town until Wednesday alongside the coaching staff - evaluating options after four visits across a six-day stretch.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

But Leavitt isn't the only high-profile signee in the Transfer Portal Class with the Bayou Bengals also inking seven Top-100 prospects, four Top-50 wideouts, and multiple immediate impact players.

The Highest-Rated Signees:

5-Star QB Sam Leavitt

4-Star QB Husan Longstreet

4-Star S Ty Benefield

4-Star WR Eugene Wilson III

4-Star EDGE Jordan Ross

4-Star WR Jayce Brown

4-Star WR Winston Watkins

4-Star DL Stephiylan Green

4-Star WR Tre' Brown III

3-Star WR Jackson Harris

3-Star DL Malik Blockton

3-Star OL William Satterwhite

3-Star OT Darrin Strey

3-Star TE Malachi Thomas

3-Star EDGE Jaylen Brown

3-Star WR Malik Elzy

3-Star OL Ja'Quan Sprinkle

3-Star RB Dilin Jones

3-Star QB Landen Clark

3-Star WR Tyree Holloway

3-Star RB Raycine Guillory

3-Star RB Rod Gainey Jr.

3-Star DL Achilles Woods

3-Star WR Josh Jackson

3-Star WR Roman Mothershed

Courtesy of Tre Brown's Instagram.

The Complete Transfer Portal Haul:

Quarterback (3):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (4):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (2):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

Offensive Line (8):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Linebacker (1):

TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Safety (3):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes

Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: