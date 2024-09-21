How to Watch: LSU Football vs. UCLA Bruins in Week 4 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference battle in Death Valley.
The Bayou Bengals are eyeing their third straight victory after taking down Nicholls State and South Carolina over the last two weeks.
Now, it's on to UCLA in a Week 4 battle with the program looking to play "complemeentary football" in Tiger Stadium.
Here's how to watch the showdown and the keys to the game for LSU:
LSU vs. UCLA Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Keys to the Game: LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins
No. 1: Get Off to a Hot Start in Death Valley
Brian Kelly and Co. have notoriously come out sluggish in big games over the last few years, and despite being heavy favorites on Saturday, it's imperative the program comes out clicking early.
We've seen the Tigers come out flat this season in all three games. From trailing early to USC to going down 17-0 early in the second quarter against South Carolina, LSU hasn't impressed in the first half against opponents this season.
Now, facing a UCLA squad that is in rebuild mode, the Bayou Bengals are 24-point favorites with Las Vegas holding high expectations for the program.
Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense must come out firing early in order to ignite the team in what's expected to be a rowdy atmosphere in Tiger Stadium.
No. 2: Take Advantage of UCLA's Inefficient Offense
The UCLA offense has been abysmal through three weeks of the 2024 season, but senior quarterback Ethan Garbers has been a player looking to get them on the right track.
He started six games down the stretch of the 2023 season where he completed 67% of his throws for 2,007 passing yards 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions,
Fast forward to 2024 and he earned the starting gig. In Week 1 against Hawaii, he went 19-for-38 for 272 passing yards while rushing for 47 yards in a 16-13 survival of the Rainbow Warriors.
Garbers leads the Bruins in passing yards and rushing yards heading into Week 4 against No. 16 LSU and will be a player to keep tabs on at the helm of the offense.
As a whole, the UCLA offense has been abysmal with only two touchdowns on offense through three games. Garbers has one passing while running back TJ Harden punched one in as well.
It's a brutal offense for the Bruins with the LSU defense preparing to get back on track against an inferior opponent.
No. 3: Diversify the Playbook, Capitalize on Red Zone Opportunities
The glaring takeaway in Week 3 was the missed opportunities in the red zone for the Bayou Bengals. It was the defense who handled business in the second half after presenting scoring chances for the offense, but inefficiency plagued the unit.
It’s been a thorn in the program’s side throughout the first three weeks of the season. LSU has simply been unable to convert inside the red zone and it was on full display against the Gamecocks in Week 3.
Time and time again, it was the Tigers’ defense providing opportunities via turnovers for the offense to punch in easy scores. After forcing a pair of fumbles in the second half, LSU came up with just three points on those opportunities.
LSU ultimately went a respectable 5-for-7 on red zone trips, but the gifted opportunities inside the 15-yard line after the defense forced two fumbles quickly plagued any chances to break open a sizable lead.
For the Tigers, it was edge rusher Bradyn Swinson who paved the way on Saturday afternoon in Columbia after tallying a handful of tackles with three sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He was phenomenal for the Tigers in Week 3 to lift LSU to a pivotal SEC victory.
Now, LSU is above .500 after the South Carolina victory to reach 2-1 on the season, but has work to do.
Look for different run schemes to open up chunk yards for the Tigers this weekend. LSU must have the rushing attack play a complementary role for the Tigers' offense. It's clear the passing game led by Nussmeier is efficient, but complete football must be played on Saturday in a "tune-up" game.
The Tigers will gear up for the UCLA Bruins in Week 4 in Tiger Stadium with an afternoon kickoff slated for this Saturday.
