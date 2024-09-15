The Caden Durham Show: How The Freshman Running Back Lifted LSU Football to Victory

#LSU RB Caden Durham had a breakout performance against South Carolina in his SEC debut.



- 11 carries

- 98 yards

- 2 TDs

- 8.9 YPC



Now, the true freshman looks poised to take on an expanded role in Year 1.



Durham walks out of Columbia with the game ball.



(🎥: @LSUfootball) pic.twitter.com/nI8Pm0vW61