How to Watch: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Week 7 SEC Clash
No. 13 LSU will return to Death Valley on Oct. 12 for a Week 7 showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in a highly anticipated Southeastern Conference matchup.
Brian Kelly and Co. will head into the contest flaunting a 4-1 (1-0) record after capturing the program's fourth straight victory in Week 5 over South Alabama.
The Tigers lost in Week 1 to USC, but continue trending in the right direction after victories over Nicholls State, South Carolina, UCLA and South Alabama.
Now, after an open date in Week 6, the Tigers are well rested with an opportunity to make a statement in Week 7 against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Here's the Week 7 SEC slate, how to watch each contest and the current betting lines for the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup:
Oct. 12 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Alabama, ABC
11 a.m. CT – Missouri at UMass, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Arlington, Texas), ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Georgia, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Florida at Tennessee, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at LSU, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network
How to Watch: The Week 7 SEC Slate
No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU Tigers
The Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Ole Miss: (-2.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+106)
Ole Miss: (-128)
Over/Under: 63.5
Other Games in the SEC to Know:
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 9 Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen
No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
Florida Gators at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers
Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats
