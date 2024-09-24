Instant Impact: LSU WR Zavion Thomas Making the Most of Opportunities in Year 1
LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas described playing for the Tigers as a "dream" after making the move from Mississippi State to LSU during the offseason.
Now, the electrifying receiver/return specialist has become one of the Bayou Bengals' most impactful transfers through the first two four of the season.
Thomas ranks No. 2 on the team in touchdowns (2) while only trailing star wideout Kyren Lacy (5) as the program's top scorers.
Along with getting in the end zone a pair of times, Thomas also ranks No. 5 on the team in receptions as he carves out a major role on offense.
But Thomas' "bread and butter" is as a return specialist where he's already logged over 200 yards in the return game.
A season ago, LSU didn't have a single player eclipse 100 return yards. Thomas reached that mark after just Week 2.
Thomas, a Louisiana native, has dreamt of playing for the Tigers all his life. Through four games, he's made the most of his opportunities.
"I just like the way he plays the game. He plays with confidence and plays like a veteran who's been there," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. "I think he's the best [return man] in the country... I like what he's doing, his versatility is what he brings."
The star return man caught up with reporters to discuss his immediate impact, Garrett Nussmeier and how he can continue shining as a return man:
The Atmosphere of Death Valley
“I heard it a lot before the year. Everyone told me it’s different catching punts and kicks in Death Valley, but it never really got to me. I just have the confidence to catch the ball and make plays every time.”
Playing for His Home State, LSU Tigers
“I love it. It’s a real brotherhood. I have players on the team I haven’t known for a long time, but it feels like I have.”
Making Plays on Offense
“[Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan] gives me the opportunity to make plays and his belief and confidence in me means a lot. I’ve worked on the jugs from different angles and built more confidence in my hands.”
Garrett Nussmeier's Impact
“Garrett is a cool dude, especially off the field. He’ll always go over plays with you or you can just pull up to his house. He loves his dog and he loves playing the video game too. My confidence with him is through the roof.”
Impacting Special Teams
“[Special Teams Coordinator Bob Diaco] gives me confidence every day, telling me ‘you’re an All-American’ and just telling me to go out there and make a play. My first punt return ever was against Georgia and it was off the bounce and getting it off the bounce is nice because it gives me an extra burst, so I didn’t second guess catching it off the bounce against Nicholls.”
