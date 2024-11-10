Instant Takeaways: No. 14 LSU Falls 42-13 to No. 11 Alabama in Pivotal SEC Showdown
No. 14 LSU (6-3, 3-2) had no answer for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on Saturday night after collapsing in Tiger Stadium in a 42-13 Week 11 loss.
Brian Kelly and Co. struggled from beginning to end on both sides of the ball against the Crimson Tide in a pivotal Southeastern Conference showdown.
From Garrett Nussmeier turnovers to defensive miscues through all four quarters, the Bayou Bengals crumbled against Kalen DeBoer's squad.
The Instant Takeaways: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Jalen Milroe Masterclass Propels the Tide
LSU came into Saturday night’s matchup understanding the effort it would take to contain Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior has proven to be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in America where he lived up to the billing and then some in Baton Rouge.
Heading into halftime with a 21-6 lead, Milroe totaled 97 passing yards with 98 on the ground, but he took it up a notch in the second half.
Just when the Tigers had an opportunity to make it a one-score game, the veteran signal-caller punched LSU in the gut with another momentum shifting touchdown.
Milroe ended the night with 109 yards through the air on 12-for-18 passing while also adding four touchdowns on the ground with 185 yards.
He was a man on a mission with LSU’s defense having no answer through all four quarters after further solidifying his status as one of the top quarterbacks in America.
Alabama Capitalizes on LSU’s Miscues
It was another night of costly turnovers for LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on Saturday in Death Valley.
With under four minutes to go in the second quarter, the defensive tandem of linebacker Whit Weeks and defensive end Sai’vion Jones came up with a critical fourth down stop with the Tigers trailing 14-6.
Just when all the momentum slowly began swaying LSU’s way, it all crumbled in the blink of an eye.
Nussmeier rolled to his left where Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell came up with the play of the night after a strip sack; giving the Tide complete control of the game once again.
Milroe took a 19-yard quarterback keeper to the end-zone to put Alabama up 21-6 right before the half with all momentum shifting their way off of the turnover.
Nussmeier ended the day with a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble with the Crimson Tide tallying 14 points off of turnovers.
3rd Down Defense Plagues the Tigers Early
The immediate takeaway on Saturday night, aside from LSU’s struggles offensively, was the defense’s inability to get off of the field on third down.
Alabama began the game 6-for-6 on third down with the Crimson Tide once again capitalizing on the Tigers’ miscues.
From penalties on third down to give the Tide more opportunities all the way to lack of execution, it quickly became a night for the defense to forget.
Jalen Milroe - 12/18 for 109 passing yards with 185 rushing yards on 12 attempts
Garrett Nussmeier - 27/42 for 226 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions
It was a night the LSU Tigers will quickly put in the rearview mirror after an abysmal Saturday night in Death Valley. Brian Kelly and Co. will return to action next weekend against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.
More LSU News:
ESPN College GameDay Guest Picker Predictions: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.