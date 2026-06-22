Who Could Commit to LSU Next After WR Gary Burney Jr.?

It seems like whatever LSU wants, LSU gets.

Lane Kiffin and the Tigers have been on a recruiting heater that has seen LSU improve its 2027 class to 14 members, with 10 of them committing in the month of June. There's no reason to believe that it ends here.

Just on Sunday, LSU flipped the commitment of three-star wide receiver Gary Burney Jr. from Houston to make him the third receiver in the class, joining four-star Ah'Mari Stevens and three-star Cade Cooper.

But even with these receivers finding their place in Kiffin's first full recruiting class as LSU head coach, there's still an even bigger fish to catch in the receiver group. And on top of that, LSU still looks to add to its defensive back group.

Who might be next?

Monshun Sales, 5-Star WR

Monshun Sales poses for a photo | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sales is the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class, and took his official visit to LSU on June 16, announcing the visit just two days prior. He comes from Indianapolis, and is being heavily recruited by Big Ten giants Indiana and Ohio State, as well as SEC powerhouses Alabama, Texas and LSU.

LSU's recent production of wide receivers that have gone on to star in the NFL provides much allure to the top receiver in the country. The way that Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr., Malik Nabers among many other LSU standouts have gone on to succeed in the pros will help LSU be at the top of his list.

Though teams like Indiana and Texas might be currently in the lead for Sales, LSU's elite wide receiver history might be the strongest pitch out of all the teams in the running. Of course, NIL will certainly play a notable factor as well, but Kiffin and LSU are not shy to spend.

He hosts an imposing frame, standing 6'5 and weighing 195 pounds. Because of his size, he has dominated his Indiana competition in his three high school years and has impeccable jump-ball ability.

Sales is a producer of talent, but will also produce a psuedo-bidding war as the top schools in the country vie for his talents.

Davion Jones, 4-Star Safety

LSU safeties Jhase Thomas and Keylan Moses celebrate during a 2025 game against Texas A&M | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jones is a four-star safety from Cornelius, N.C. who took to social media Monday to announce his commitment day, which is set for July 26. The other four schools besides LSU that have a chance to land his talent are South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana and Auburn.

247Sports has Jones ranked as the No. 11 safety in the 2027 class, which is why his talents are being recruited by the top schools in the naiton.

LSU currently has no safeties committed in the 2027 class, so Jones could be the first, and a big splash at that. If anyone can recruit elite talent at that position, it's LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

Jones shines as an open-field tackler, having a strong ability to get to the ball at any point on the field. He has a track background, and lends his sprint-speed to the gridiron to fit into any part of a defensive coverage. Jones is a wildly versatile safety.

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