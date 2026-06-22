Here Are LSU's Realistic Expectations For Lane Kiffin's First Season

LSU opens up the Lane Kiffin era with the 26th hardest schedule in college football, according to the win/loss method, the NCAA's strength of schedule metric.

As the name suggests, the win/loss method evaluates schedule difficulty based solely on wins and losses. It adds the wins and losses of all of your opponents from last season.

LSU has received national-champion hype, playoff hype, and some projections to miss the playoffs again.

So what is actually realistic for the 2026 iteration of the LSU Tigers?

A Truly Competitive Team

Louisiana State University tight end Trey'Dez Green runs past the ends zone after scoring a touchdown during the game between Vanderbilt University and Louisiana State University at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Nicole Hester/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU has the talent to live up to the high end of its projections for 2026.

The transfer portal overhaul of the offense includes two of 247 Sports' top players at their positions and multiple top-100 overall players. The quarterback room, receiver room and offensive line include more transfers than returners for the Tigers.

That's a lot of new faces, meaning there's an increased need for coherence in the building as the season approaches. And a large portion of projections point to this being LSU's weakness.

But the coherence of this team is becoming less and less of a problem every day, as evident in the team's spring practice window.

At first, the offense was rigid and rusty, but every rep and scrimmage turned LSU's offense into a smooth and efficient offense.

The holdback for LSU's team is becoming increasingly less concerning, and that's what LSU needs to do to live up to the expectations and projections and achieve its goals.

The Ceiling Is Kiffin's Long-Term Goal

Jan 18, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; View of the National Championship trophy on display during the LSU championship trophy presentation at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kiffin's reasoning for coming to LSU was to compete for national titles. That's why any coach takes a job at a bigger program.

He's said multiple times since being hired at LSU that his plan is to bring a fifth national championship trophy to campus, one that he can pitch to future Tigers as his own. That's the difference between history and resources.

This team is capable on paper.

But in reality, winning championships is hard.

The Reality of 2026

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The reality is that LSU has a favorable schedule in terms of which games are home and away.

Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas are all of LSU's hardest games. And all of those games will be in Baton Rouge and will likely be night games.

For LSU, the Texas and Alabama games will be the toughest opponents on its schedule, therefore the most likely to be LSU's losses.

Realistically, LSU sits at 10-2 with losses to two very likely top-10 teams. Two SEC losses will likely keep LSU out of the SEC championship game, but with a 12-team playoff, it wouldn't be the end of the road for playoff hopes.

That should be enough, with strong play and close losses, for one of the at-large playoff berths.

From there, getting hot at the right time and adjustments can give LSU a championship run.

In reality, LSU should see a playoff game. How deep the run goes is dependent on many things, but the schedule is favorable enough for the Tigers to secure a spot in college football's prized postseason play.

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