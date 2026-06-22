Recapping LSU Football's Incredible Week of Recruiting Wins

The 2026 LSU Tigers are looking to reset the standard in Baton Rouge. LSU hasn't returned to the College Football Playoff since winning the national championship in 2019 and has one stop in the top-15.

The last several years have been disappointing, but new head coach Lane Kiffin looks to erase that. It started with a roster overhaul through the transfer portal. The Tigers added 41 commits, headlined by Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Kiffin didn't stop there. Last week, he was busy on the recruiting trail before the dead period began on June 22nd through July 31st. Here is a recap of the Tigers' busy week.

LSU Commits From June 15th Through June 21st

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

June 15: Amaziah Siale, OL

Siale originally committed to Cal, but he quickly flipped to the Tigers after an offer came in. Siale is a 6'6", 360-pound offensive lineman from Mission Viejo High School in California. He is a top-50 offensive tackle for the class of 2027.

June 15: Terrance Smith, OL

Kiffin loaded up on offensive linemen by adding Siale and Smith on the same day. Smith is 6'7", 290 pounds, and attends Landsdale Catholic High School in Pennsylvania. Smith's frame makes life difficult for edge rushers and could be a formidable piece in the near future.

June 16: Tre Segarra, RB

Segarra was highly sought after as the second-ranked running back in South Carolina. He's a multi-sport athlete who also competes in wrestling and soccer. He ran for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns in his junior year. He's got a lot of exciting tools with a good change of direction and physicality.

June 17: Trey Martin, RB

The Tigers added their third running back in the 2027 class with Martin. He joins Segarra and Brennan Lacy. Martin is a top-10 running back in the country and received several offers from SEC schools. He's capable of the home-run plays but is also a patient back. He adds a lot of versatility to the running back room.

June 17: Chris Whitehead, DE

Whitehead is the first commit of the 2028 class, joining his brother, Isaiah Whitehead. Chris stands at 6'5", 235 pounds, and is currently attending Lloyd C. Bird High School in Virginia. It's impressive that Kiffin is already working on the '28 class, and Whitehead is an excellent first addition.

June 21: Gary Burney Jr, WR

Burney Jr flipped his commitment from Houston to LSU on Sunday. He joins Cade Cooper and Ah'mari Stevens as the other 2027 wide receiver commits. He finished with 1,367 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior year.

Kiffin has been given the resources to build a perennial contender, and he's taking advantage. No program is on a bigger roll on the recruiting trail than LSU. He quickly fielded a competitive roster in 2026, and he's building for the future as well.

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