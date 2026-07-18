LSU's New Nike NIL Advantage Could Change Recruiting in Baton Rouge

LSU just took it to a whole new level in recruiting.

This time, it wasn't hiring some of the most popular names in college football to the coaching staff, or having an elite offensive leader to build up wide receivers, but in reshaping the NIL scene.

But LSU isn't only reshaping any modern-day NIL deal; Baton Rouge just became the launchpad for Nike's Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program. Talk about a popular name in college football.

The Trailblazing Agreement

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first-of-its-kind partnership will represent a broad portfolio of athletes across disciplines, replacing an ordinary NIL deal with unique collaboration opportunities that prioritize the future of the sport and the athlete's identity.

LSU and Nike had a standing NIL deal, as the school joined the NIL program when it began in 2025. After becoming the pilot program for their new program, LSU announced an extension to their five-decade-long partnership through 2036.

The program's starting lineup includes stars across LSU athletics, including football's tight end Trey'Dez Green, cornerback DJ Pickett, baseball's Casan Evans, and men's basketball's Dedan Thomas Jr.

And the roster will only grow in the coming years, as this just became the newest shiny feature in the school's recruiting.

The Recruiting Impact

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) attempts to catch a pass Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is just another reason that LSU stands as the forefront of the modern-day recruiting world, both in college football and across other sports. The new partnership allows athletes not only to work with a well-known brand but also to be trailblazing in its history.

Joining the program as a recruit can be one of the first insights into the perks of being a Tiger, while also securing a commitment in a world full of recruitment flips and decommitments.

And that's exactly what LSU just did for their future quarterback.

Class of 2027 commit Peyton Houston announced his anticipated commitment to LSU back in 2025 and has been open about staying locked in with the program since then. But after becoming a new addition to the Nike family, he definitely won't be changing his mind.

He's already making posts on X showcasing the program's new approach and his partnership with them—the first of many.

After joining the program, freshman Pickett said that going to a Nike school was really important for his recruiting process and is not taking his new position for granted.

There are well over 100 athletic programs that are considered Nike schools. But there's only one that is making new moves to reshape the chaos that NIL once was. There's only one LSU.

That could be all a recruit needs to hear.

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