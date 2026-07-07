Is Sam Leavitt Ready to Become the New Face of LSU Football?

When the private jet that brought Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge as LSU’s head coach touched down on the tarmac, there was no secret as to what his top priority. Aside from assembling his coaching staff, much of which just followed him from Oxford, he needed to find his starting quarterback.

After a disappointing final season of Garrett Nussmeier, which saw him open the year as a preseason Heisman candidate and end with him being benched during the Alabama loss, the need was glaring.

Kiffin and Co. had no shortage of options upon his arrival. Via the transfer portal, the Tigers reportedly pursued now-former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby before ultimately landing Sam Leavitt from Arizona State.

LSU’s New Face?

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt speaks to the media after the team held their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no denying that Leavitt has the talent to be the next great quarterback to wear the purple and gold. As a redshirt freshman, he led the Sun Devils to top-four seed in the College Football Playoff, where he nearly helped Arizona State take down Texas in the Peach Bowl.

In that 11-2 season, Leavitt thew for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. Meanwhile, he created out of the pocket with his legs, rushing for 443 yards and five more scores.

It was a strong start to his time at Arizona State after transferring in from Michigan State. Yet, his tenure in Tempe was cut short, as his second and final season saw him play in just seven games before suffering the season-ending foot injury that also cost him spring practice.

He’s already proven he is capable of leading a team to the College Football Playoff, and he did it in his first year as a starter. But now, the stakes have risen. He is no longer the unproven transfer from Michigan State looking to jumpstart his career.

He arrives in Baton Rouge as a reported $6 million quarterback signing that is coming off a major Lisfranc foot injury that could alter his playing style if not healed fully. There is already that adversity on his back, while there is the pressure of Kiffin’s debut season, where after reportedly spending over $40 million.

It’s Not All on Him



While the $40 million investment does bring pressure, it also means help. Leavitt will be playing with arguably the most talented roster of his career, highlighted by offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, tight end Trey’Dez Green, wide receivers Eugene Wilson, and Jayce Brown.

He also boasts arguably the nation’s best quarterback coaching duo in Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr., duo that oversaw the development of Jaxson Dart and just took a former Division II quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, and made him a frontline SEC starter.

If Leavitt succeeds, he won’t need to do it all on his own. He will have help, but the question will come when things don’t go to plan. How does Leavitt respond to adversity? How does he handle the challenge of the SEC?

Time will tell, but for right now, the pieces look to be in place for Leavitt to become the new face of LSU football.