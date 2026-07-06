No LSU Player Has More to Prove This Season Than Harlem Berry

In college football today, every program has its share of question marks on the roster entering a new season, especially after a turnover as large as LSU's. But few Tigers carry the weight of expectation quite like sophomore running back Harlem Berry.

Berry is a former five-star recruit and Louisiana's Gatorade Player of the Year, meaning he arrived in Baton Rouge with sky-high hype. His freshman campaign delivered flashes of that talent, but also left him room to grow across the rest of his college career.

Over the offseason, Berry had the choice to enter the portal and chose not to, and returned to LSU under Lane Kiffin's staff with a new backfield coach.

The rapidly approaching season is looking like the year that Berry must turn potential into production. If he doesn't produce, he'll find himself lost in the depth chart at the end of the season. No player on this roster has more riding on the next few months and the season.

A Strong Start

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) celebrates with wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) after a touchdown during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Berry's freshman year was a mixed bag. He emerged as LSU's most productive runner halfway through the season, finishing second on the team in rushing yards with 491 and carries with 104, while leading the team in yards per rush at 4.7.

After the halfway point, he broke out and started the final six games of the season and led LSU in rushing in four of those contests, showing signs that he got comfortable, and he became a real factor in the offense. And that was all behind one of the worst offensive lines in program history, within one of the least effective LSU offenses in recent memory.

That context makes his per-carry production very notable. The question raised is a very positive one for LSU: what does a full season of Berry's efficiency look like?

A New And Crowded Backfield

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest variable heading into 2026 for Berry is scheme fit and competition. Kiffin's staff has a track record of getting the most out of its running backs. His offenses have produced a 1,000-yard rusher in three of the last four seasons, but that track record means nothing for Berry if he can't prove himself as one of the best backs on the team.

He spent the spring competing daily for the starting role against stiff competition, rotating between LSU's first three units. Notably, he also fought off transfer interest from Ole Miss, choosing to stay and compete rather than chase a fresh start elsewhere, a decision that only raises the stakes on delivering results in Baton Rouge.

After an offseason of physical development that saw him add over 10 pounds during winter workouts, combined with a full offense shift, Berry finds himself at a point where he needs to prove himself.

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