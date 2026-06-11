Sam Leavitt's Health Could Be Deciding Factor for LSU Football's Season

The excitement around LSU Football grows with each day. Without a doubt, Lane Kiffin's team will quickly grab the nation's attention as the program looks to put itself back at the top of the SEC.

Expectations are going to be soaring high, and rightfully so. Kiffin did an excellent job in the transfer portal, securing 41 commits and substantially improving the roster.

One of those new transfers is former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. He brings experience and a steady hand to the quarterback room, and Kiffin is entrusting Leavitt to lead the 2026 Tigers. However, there is one factor that could derail everything.

Sam Leavitt Has to Stay Healthy For LSU to Have Success

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no denying the talent that Leavitt possesses. When he last played a full slate of games, Leavitt led the Sun Devils to an unforgettable season and a trip to the college football playoffs. He threw for 2,885 yards with 24 touchdowns. He also ran for 443 and five touchdowns in 2024.

However, LSU fans didn't get to see their new quarterback in spring camp because of a season-ending foot injury he suffered at ASU. He played just seven games last year. He'll be good to go for the start of the year, barring any setbacks or new injuries.

Matt Moscona of Locked on LSU said that the only reason the Tigers won't win the SEC is that Leavitt isn't healthy. He added, "Make no mistake, this team will only achieve its ceiling if Sam Leavitt is healthy for the entire season."

Leavitt will have some solid options to throw to. Former Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown could easily emerge as Leavitt's top target. Other wideouts, including Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins, make for an elite room. Trey'Dez Green is primed for a big season in this new offensive scheme, which likes to utilize the tight end.

All of this culminates in the fact that the Tigers can only go as far as Leavitt can take them. Few players in college football will have higher expectations and pressure to perform at a high level. Leavitt's success in 2024 got him the starting quarterback job in Baton Rouge.

Ultimately, time will tell if Leavitt can lead LSU back to the top. But with a team filled with new faces, they need a stabilizer. Someone who can be a steady presence in the midst of chaos. The Tigers will have their ups and downs, but they need Leavitt to be at the helm through it all.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.