Why Sam Leavitt Could Take a Major Step Forward This Season

As Lane Kiffin made a historic move to become LSU's new head coach, he immediately got to work on taking over the program.

In doing so, Kiffin added elite additions to the roster and coaching staff, bringing some across state lines with him, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. In establishing a talented roster, Kiffin secured the No. 1 transfer quarterback, Sam Leavitt, from ASU.

Leavitt is expected to bring immediate success to the Tigers this season for his play-calling talents. But now that he is matched with an elite coaching staff, his legacy at LSU can shape even faster.

Same Duo, New Team

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Lane Kiffin took the LSU job, it didn't take long for Weis to join him, signing a three-year $7.5 million deal with the Tigers the same day Kiffin signed his. Now, he's the highest-paidoffensive coordinator in college football.

His decision to stay with Kiffin and head to Baton Rouge was expected from Weis, as the duo had been together for over a decade, having begun working together at Alabama in 2015.

However, Weis's move from one college football program to another was more of a shock, following rumors that he was heading to the NFL - for a head coaching position with the Giants. Now, the pro-level status leads the Tigers, expected to bring major success to LSU's offense.

The Developer Of Men

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. watches during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As a top-paid coordinator, Weis is known for his secret weapon and elite resumé of being the "developer of men." He was successful in developing former Ole Miss quarterback Jackson Dart into an NFL superstar and helping current Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss lead the Rebels to their first playoff run.

Now in a new uniform, he brings that same talent to the Bayou State. With a clean slate and a prized target right in front of him, there's no doubt he can build up Leavitt the same way.

He's already a coveted offensive leader, being ranked the No. 4 quarterback in the SEC, currently sitting behind Chambliss. But after Weis begins working with Leavitt for the upcoming fall camp and an important debut season for the two, Leavitt can become a conference leader in his position.

With the duo of Weis and Kiffin already being comfortable and successful, they have the opportunity to create Leavitt into someone who could be ready for the big leagues as soon as April, and someone who can lead LSU to a major postseason run.

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