Why LSU's Ceiling Depends on its Offensive Line

The LSU Tigers will have a lot of new components heading into 2026. Lane Kiffin will lead a new era of LSU football in Baton Rouge, and he's overhauled the roster in a big way.

The program is trying to shift back to its winning ways. The Tigers haven't made the College Football Playoff since their 2019 national title, and since then, LSU has produced multiple disappointing seasons. Despite the big changes, the lofty expectations have not altered.

The Tigers anticipate being one of the SEC's best teams, and there is one overlooked unit on the offense that could be the difference.

The Offensive Line Could Be the Key

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tigers got three players in the transfer portal who were the highest-ranked players at their respective positions. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, defensive end Princewill Umanmeilen, and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton were huge additions for Kiffin and company.

The offensive line underperformed last season, allowing 29 sacks, one of the highest numbers of all FBS teams. The big splash this offseason was Colorado left tackle Seaton. Seaton earned second-team All-Big 12 last year and played all of last year at left tackle.

Seaton allowed just one sack, five pressures, and zero quarterback hits. He's also incredibly disciplined, as he was whistled for five penalties. He'll be the anchor of the line and will be Leavitt's most dependable guy up front.

The Tigers also added Aliou Bah (Maryland), Devin Harper (Ole Miss) and several others through the portal. Having a versatile quarterback like Leavitt allows him to break down a defense when they close on him. However, it can't be stated enough how important the offensive line is going to be. They have to keep him healthy and give him an opportunity to operate at his max level.

The Offensive Line Has to Elevate the Running Game

On top of the lack of protection for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the running game was also below average. The Tigers averaged the fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC and desperately need better production next season.

With Caden Durham and Harlem Berry back in the fold, the hope is that LSU can open up the passing game for Leavitt and the offense can become less one-dimensional. It ultimately backs up the notion that the offense will fully depend on the offensive line to fuel this unit.

There should be a larger improvement this year, but if the Tigers want to get where they want to go, the o-line could be the largest x-factor.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.