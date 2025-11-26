Joel Klatt Reveals Official Prediction for Lane Kiffin Amid LSU Football's Pursuit
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford amid a three-team battle for his services.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has the college football world on notice with an opportunity to capture a Week 14 win and lock in a berth to the College Football Playoff, but it's Kiffin's future that is stealing headlines.
In what has become a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the administration in Baton Rouge is going all-in for Kiffin.
But Ole Miss and Florida continue swinging for the fences to make the situation fascinating surrounding Kiffin's future.
“In the modern era of college football, the fit is more important than the logo on your hat because you can win if you’ve got the support, which they do at Ole Miss. This is not a money thing,” Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said.
“Is the grass really that greener? I don’t know. And listen, I’m not going to sit here and say like he can’t do it or this or that. I’m trying to stop as close as I can to that.
“But, I am concerned for what that would mean for college football, because this would be like a car accident of epic proportions. If he were to leave and then not coach the CFP, he is destroying the Ole Miss football team. Those kids committed to him as much as they committed to Ole Miss.
"Then, they committed to each other to achieve something great. … Your credibility as a coach is everything, and your credibility is tied to your character. And, the biggest threat to your credibility in life—all of us—is ourselves.”
Now, Klatt has logged his official prediction on where he believes Kiffin will land amid a three-team battle: The LSU Tigers.
The Fox Sports analyst believes Kiffin will make his way to Baton Rouge and lead the LSU Tigers as he mulls over his future.
But the decision will have to wait until Saturday.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, with a decision coming soon, the LSU Tigers are picking up serious momentum in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" down the stretch.
