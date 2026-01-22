Joel Klatt Reveals 'Way-Too-Early' Top-10 Headlined by LSU Football and Oregon Ducks

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines this offseason with the program generating unprecedented buzz following a change in leadership last fall.

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the head coaching gig at LSU with a "controversial" exit taking America by storm.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, he hit the ground running after assembling a star-studded coaching staff, talented 2026 Recruiting Class, and No. 1 Transfer Portal haul in America headlined by the addition of Sam Leavitt.

Now, championship expectations are rising in Baton Rouge once again with Kiffin at the helm.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU is piquing the interest of national media heading into the 2026 season with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt revealing his "way-too-early" Top-10 this week following the Indiana Hoosiers' National Championship victory.

Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals came in at No. 8 in the early rankings headlined by Oregon at the No. 1 slot.

Here's a look at @joelklatt's Way-Too-Early Top 10 Teams for 2026.



Did he get it right? pic.twitter.com/vF8ewG0H97 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) January 22, 2026

No. 1: Oregon Ducks

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3: Indiana Hoosiers

No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 5: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 6: Texas Longhorns

No. 7: Miami Hurricanes

No. 8: LSU Tigers

No. 9: Michigan Wolverines

No. 10: Texas Tech Red Raiders

All eyes remain on the LSU Tigers heading into a new era in Baton Rouge with Kiffin looking to make a statement across his first season in The Boot.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: