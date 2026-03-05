LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes in Pursuit of Fast-Rising Tight End

Douglasville (Ga.) tight end Faraji Tucker has lined up double-digit spring visits with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to host the fast-rising Peach State standout.

Tucker is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign at Douglas County with programs galore entering the race for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder has earned offers from the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Oregon Ducks, Kentucky Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, across his prep career.

But schools are quickly beginning to pique Tucker's interest with a busy unofficial visit schedule on deck as he navigates his recruitment this offseason.

Tucker took to social media this week to reveal which schools are on the docket heading into March and April:

- South Carolina Gamecocks: March 6

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 8

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: March 12

- South Carolina Gamecocks: March 18

- LSU Tigers: March 28

- Florida Gators: April 4

- Florida State Seminoles: April 6

- Ohio State Buckeyes: April 10

- Purdue Boilermakers: April 11

- Oregon Ducks: April 24-25

Kiffin and Co. are gearing up for a pivotal stretch across the spring and summer months with offers being handed out, unofficial visitors set to check-in with the program, and multiple priority targets preparing for multi-day stays.

The New 2028 Offer: TE Asa Wall

Milledgeville (Ga.) John Milledge Academy four-star tight end Asa Wall revealed a commitment to Smart's Georgia Bulldogs last October, but it hasn't stopped multiple SEC schools from keeping tabs on the fast-rising recruit.

Wall checks in as the No. 5 rated tight end in the 2028 Recruiting Cycles with a myriad of offers rolling in as of late as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Peach State standout has earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, add in Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with another Southeastern Conference foe entering the race for Wall despite a commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kiffin and Co. made the call on Tuesday with tight ends coach Joe Cox locking in on another talented pass-catcher in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

