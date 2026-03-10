LSU Football Facing One 'Burning Question' Ahead of Lane Kiffin's First Season

In a move that took the college football landscape by storm last fall, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the opportunity to become LSU's newest shot-caller.

Kiffin's move immediately sparked controversy within the Ole Miss fanbase, but with the decision now in the rearview mirror, the new head coach of the LSU Tigers is thriving in Baton Rouge.

He's assembled a strong coaching staff heading into the 2026 season - where he retained defensive coordinator Blake Baker - while piecing together the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

Kiffin took America by storm in January after signing nine Top-100 players via the free agent market in what became an all-time great Transfer Portal Class.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

Courtesy of LSU Football.

But there are questions surrounding the trajectory of the Tigers and how the team can gel heading into the 2026 season, according to CBS Sports. What is the "one burning question" for LSU?

The Question: Will the Tigers' new roster coalesce under Lane Kiffin?

"LSU was one of the biggest storylines in college football this spring because of the arrival of Lane Kiffin. Few coaches embrace the spotlight the way Kiffin does, and he'll have plenty of it in Baton Rouge as he begins building a roster powered by the nation's No. 1 transfer class," CBS Sports wrote.

"LSU should contend right away under the former Ole Miss coach, especially with a big-money staff and a 40-man transfer haul that includes 14 blue-chip additions, headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

"But the 'Portal King' still has to fuse veterans with newcomers, build chemistry and establish a championship standard fast in a place known for short attention spans fueled by championship dreams. The real work starts on the practice fields this spring."

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes will be on Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals heading into his inaugural season as the shot-caller in 2026.

