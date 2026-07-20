Paul Finebaum Already Adding Pressure to Lane Kiffin's Expectations in Year One

The LSU Tigers are ushering in a new era under head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin has brought his offensive firepower to Baton Rouge, and the hope is for a quick turnaround for the program.

In just his first offseason, it seems like the new Tigers' head coach is winning in every category. From the massive transfer portal class to high school recruits, Kiffin and his staff are doing everything right.

But what about the product on the field for 2026? ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there is one way to describe success for Kiffin and the Tigers in 2026.

All Or Nothing

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked what would be a successful season for the Tigers in 2026, Finebaum's answer was simple: A College Football Playoff appearance.

"CFP. It's really simple," said Finebaum. "That is the expectation because not only the money paid to him, the money paid to the players."

What does success look like for Lane Kiffin in year 1 at LSU? 👀 pic.twitter.com/G7fo7Sl6LY — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 20, 2026

College sports are a new world thanks to NIL. If programs are going to shell out big money, then they are going to expect immediate returns on those investments.

Finebaum is correct about the financial side of things. However, saying that the CFP is the only way the Tigers are successful in 2026 seems like a bit of a stretch.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This program absolutely feels like it should be competitive every season, which is why the CFP is always a main topic of discussion. But saying Kiffin has to get there in year one seems like added pressure.

One can talk about the money that has been spent and the expectations with this roster; however, this coaching staff still has to implement their culture to a lot of players who have never played for them.

The biggest reason comments like this stick is because of Kiffin's persona on and off the field. The Tigers' head coach has become a larger than life figure in college football. Fans either love him or hate him.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin will be a main topic of conversation for Fienbaum and the rest of the college football media world for the rest of the season.

Putting CFP or bust expectations on this team in July seems unfair, but there's no way Kiffin and his staff didn't see this coming.

The best way to prove everyone wrong is to win, and one can guarantee that Kiffin has that on his mind as fall camp approaches.

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