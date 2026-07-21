Josh Heupel Throws Shot at Lane Kiffin During SEC Media Days

The LSU Tigers football program is going to be the main event in every town they enter this upcoming season.

Not that it will be any different than any other season, but the Tigers are looking to get back to one of the top programs in the country. To get there, the program has turned to Lane Kiffin to be the head coach.

Kiffin has found success in nearly every stop in his college head coaching career. One of the places he stopped can't seem to forget him. Even if it is for all the wrong reasons.

The Memory Remains

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, SEC Media Days began in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's a time for fans and the media to learn more about the teams they will follow this upcoming season.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel made some waves with his comments about his program taking on the Tigers this season at Neyland Stadium.

"I certainly hope that our fans haven't cooled off, whether it's the grocery stores stocked up on mustard, or the sports stores that they've got reinforcements on the golf balls," Heupel said in reference to Kiffin's last visit to Neyland Stadium.

Kiffin was the head coach of the Volunteers back in 2009, and when he skipped town for the University of Southern California, the Tennessee faithful held hate in their heart.

So much hate that when Kiffin returned to Knoxville with the Ole Miss Rebels, fans threw golf balls and mustard bottles at their former head coach.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those who didn't see the clip of Huepel's comments should know that his comments were more tongue-in-cheek. However, there is still some truth behind the words.

Every coach wants their fan bae to have the stadium rocking when a team like the Tigers comes to town. Now, having fans throw something at the opposition is not what anyone wants.

Still, these comments will not age well if fans really do bring things to throw when Kiffin comes back on November 21st.

They say that time heals all wounds. For Volunteers fans, that time has yet to arrive. Just like those fans down in Oxford, the people in Knoxville are not fond of the Tigers' head coach.

But opposing fans' feelings are not on the mind of Kiffin or this team. What's on the mind of the Tigers is a run to the College Football Playoff. To get there, winning in Knoxville is at the top of the agenda.

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