Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints Expected to Hire LSU Football's Defensive Line Coach
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be looking for a new defensive line coach in Baton Rouge with Bo Davis expected to become the next position coach for the New Orleans Saints.
According to a report from The New Orleans-Time Picayune's Luke Johnson, Kellen Moore and the Saints are expected to hire LSU's defensive line coach to the same position for the 2025-26 season.
Davis now departs LSU after one season on Kelly's staff after returning to Baton Rouge last offseason.
It's a significant loss for the program with Davis quickly becoming one of the most respected defensive line coaches in college football with the LSU Tigers paying him accordingly.
He was the highest paid defensive line coach in college at over $1.25 million during the 2024 season.
“His intensity. I think he cares a lot and if you know anything about coach Bo, he’s going to get it out of you one way or another,” former LSU defensive tackle Gio Paez said in 2024.
“When you combine that with a group of individuals who are hungry and hear all this doubt, I think something special is going to come from that.”
Now, LSU is back in the same boat with the program looking to hire a new defensive line coach once again.
For Moore and the New Orleans Saints, the organization has dipped into Louisiana with several coaches having ties to the state.
The most notable move came just weeks ago after the addition of Doug Nussmeier, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's father, as the franchise's offensive coordinator.
Moore had been on the hunt for an offensive coordinator ever since accepting the role as the shot-caller for the organization.
But he had one candidate atop his list from the jump: Doug Nussmeier.
The father of LSU's signal-caller served as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterbacks coach during the franchise's run as Super Bowl champions.
After a stint alongside Moore in Philadelphia, he now brings Nussmeier with him to New Orleans.
[Doug] Nussmeier was introduced as the offensive coordinator for the Saints just days ago with the organization bringing in a well-respected staffer.
He'll return to the Bayou State after multiple stops, including five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, one with the Los Angeles Chargers and his most recent stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, Nussmeier will be right down the road from his oldest son, Garrett, who will lead the LSU Tigers this season as the starting quarterback.
Nussmeier, the Bayou Bengals' starting signal-caller in 2024, will look to build off of a rollercoaster redshirt-junior campaign for the purple and gold with unfinished business for Kelly's program.
LSU's QB1 will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games played.
