Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Saints)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers due to knee and ankle injuries.
Kamara also missed the team's Week 13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, paving the way for rookie Devin Neal to handle a major workload. Neal finished that game with 19 carries for 70 yards and a score, catching one pass for 14 yards as well.
The Saints haven't relied on Kamara as much this season as they have in previous years, as the veteran running back has appeared in just 63.0 percent of the team's offensive snaps when he's been on the field. Still, he's an important part of the game plan, so Neal should have a major workload trying to replace Kamara's production for the second week in a row.
Overall, Kamara has 131 carries for 471 yards and a score while also making an impact in the passing game, catching 33 of his 39 targets for 186 yards.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Saints in the prop market with Kamara sidelined on Sunday.
Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Devin Neal OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-109)
Neal carried the ball 19 times in Week 14 with Kamara out, and he played 70.7 percent of the Saints' snaps after playing 81.9 percent the week before. So, he has a clear lead on the touches out of the backfield for this offense.
The Panthers are allowing 4.5 yards per carry this season (tied for the ninth-most in the NFL), and they rank 24th in the league in EPA/Rush.
Neal should see at least 10-15 carries, as he's ran the ball 33 times with Kamara banged up for the team's last two games. He was held to just 47 yards in Week 13, but this is a much more favorable matchup for the rookie running back.
