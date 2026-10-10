Kentucky Gets Key Injury Updates Before Saturday's Game Against LSU

The LSU Tigers have dealt with some notable injury issues during the first part of the 2026 season.

But same can be said about Kentucky ahead of LSU's matchup with the Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday night.

The final LSU-Kentucky injury report was released on Friday night. While no changes were made on LSU's side as expected, the Wildcats got some key injury updates that will play a role in how the Tigers attack Kentucky's defense.

Kentucky's Defensive Line Takes a Hit

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks on during the third quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the final injury designations for both teams:

Kentucky



OUT



- LB Antwan Smith



- LB Alex Afari Jr.



- DB Jaden Smith



- LB Tavion Wallace



- DL Kalen Edwards



- OL Aba Selm



- DB Grant Grayton

Kentucky will officially be without defensive lineman Kalen Edwards for Saturday night's game. He was ruled out on Friday after being listed as doubtful on Thursday.

Though Edwards isn't a starter for the Wildcats defense, his absence can't be overlooked.

It may not seem like much, but this could prove to be the slight edge LSU needs to take care of business on the road against a Kentucky team that's clearly proven itself so far this season.

The Tigers have established one of the best running games in the country through five games and could now wear down the Kentucky defensive line as the game goes on. Without Edwards there for depth, this will put added pressure on the starters to stay energized, which is easier said than done.

Kentucky has surrendered the fourth-most rushing yards per game (144.2) among SEC teams so far this season.

No Updates on LSU's Injury Report

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No surprises for LSU on the injury front ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Wildcats in Lexington.

The Tigers ruled out five players against Kentucky on the initial injury report and that remains the case on Friday's report.

LSU will be without linebackers Whit Weeks and Charles Ross II, safety Dashawn Spears, wide receiver Phillip Wright III and tight end Trey'Dez Green. Ross, Spears and Wright are all out for the season while Green and Weeks have a chance to return at some point.

The Tigers can't afford to deal with additional injuries to the starting lineup or their national championship hopes will continue to take a hit before the calendar turns to November.

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