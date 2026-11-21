The LSU Tigers face the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, a team that is currently in the top 12 for the College Football Playoff.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin's team is facing the Volunteers shorthanded. Wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. was listed as out against Tennessee on Friday, while fellow wide receivier Jackson Harris was listed as questionable.

The injuries come at a time when the Tigers already have three players out for the season in safety Dashawn Spears, wide receiver Phillip Wright III and linebacker Charles Ross II; two players with long term injuries in linebacker Whit Weeks and defensive end Richard Anderson; and a new injury in defensive end Trenton Henderson.

With Harris' availability still in limbo, here's what the Tigers' lineup could look like with and without thte wide receiver.

What LSU could look like with Harris on the field

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris is the Tigers' reception leader this season with 55 catches for 864 yards. The redshirt junior has emerged as a star in the Tigers' receiving core that lacked a true leader in the 2025 season. Harris also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with 9.

With Harris on the field, the Tigers have more flexibility to take longer shots down the field (if Sam Leavitt can be bothered to throw that far). Harris averages 15.7 yards per reception and has shown his ability to win in one-on-one matchups with defenders.

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The wide receiver also provides more familiarity for the Tigers in the absence of Watkins Jr.

What LSU would look like without Harris

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Harris on the field, the Tigers will have an even larger hole to fill in their offense. With their top two receivers out, the Tigers will need tight end Trey'Dez Green to step up.

Green missed four games for LSU with a knee injury that he suffered in the Tigers' 32-24 loss against Ole Miss. In his six games played, Green has 406 total receiving yards and two touchdowns. Green can serve as a replacement for Harris with his 11.9 average yards per reception.

Fellow tight ends Roman Mothershed and Zach Grace also will play a part in the receiving game for the Tigers. Mothershed has had a relatively quiet season with receptions in just five of the Tigers' 10 games. Grace has receptions in just three games for the Tigers. Both will need to step up as a physical presence in the Tigers' receiving core.

The Tigers will also need to rely heavily on running back Dilin Jones in the run and pass game. Jones is fifth on the team with 262 receiving yards and first with 838 rushing yards. The running back will need to bear more weight on his shoulders for the Tigers to be successful against Tennessee.

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