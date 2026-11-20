The LSU Tigers' 2026 season has been plagued with injuries. Head Coach Lane Kiffin's team has had four official season-ending injuries and three long-term injuries to key players.

With just two days before the Tigers play the Tennessee Volunteers, LSU has nine players listed on Thursday's injury report.

Here is the full injury report for the Tigers.

New injuries

Tigers runningback Winston Watkins Jr , 6, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thursday's injury report, a carbo copy of Wednesday's report, had four new injuries for the Tigers that were not there in Week 11.

Defensive end Trenton Henderson was listed as out for the Tigers. The freshman has appeared in six games for the Tigers this season, though he has not recorded a single stat. The nature of Henderson's injury has not been addressed by Kiffin or the team, nor a timeline for his return.

Henderson is a part of a defensive end group that is already thin with the loss of Richard Anderson in Week 8. Though Henderson does not play a key role in the Tiger defense, it gives Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker less depth in his defensive line.

Wide receivers Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr. were listed as questionable for the Tigers. Harris leads the Tigers with 864 total receiving yards. The mark is 347 more yards than Watkins Jr.'s 517 total receiving yards for second place.

The potential loss of both Harris and Watkins Jr. leaves Kiffin with a thin receiving core of wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, tight end Trey'Dez Green and running back Dilin Jones. The Tigers will need other players such as wide receiver Corey Barber Jr. and tight ends Zach Grace and Roman Mothershed to step up in the receiving game.

Safety Jhase Thomas and cornerback Aidan Anding were listed as probable. Anding missed the first 10 games of the 2026 season recovering from an ACL tear he suffered during the spring scrimmage, making his game against Tennessee his first. No information has been offered by Kiffin about Thomas' injury.

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Long-term injuries

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Whit Weeks was downgraded to out this week.

The senior had previously been listed as questionable in Week 11, which was progress for Weeks after being out for five games after shin surgery. Weeks was dressed in uniform for Senior Night but did not make an appearance in the Tigers' 22-21 loss against Texas.

With Weeks not playing against Tennessee, it puts into question whether he will make an appearance in the Tigers' final regular season game against Arkansas on Nov. 28 or in whatever bowl game the team will compete in. The senior may decide not to return at all in favor of preparing for the 2027 NFL Draft rather than taking a fifth season at LSU.

Defensive end Richard Anderson is listed as out for the Tigers, though there remains hope that he will return in 2026. The freshman suffered an undisclosed injury sometime before the Tigers' Oct. 24 game against Auburn. Though Kiffin has not directly addressed the nature of Anderson's injury, he told reporters on Monday that the defensive end could possibly return this season. In the meantime, freshman Deuce Geralds will continue to hold up LSU's defensive line.

Here are the season-ending injuries for the Tigers to round out the injury report:

- S Dashawn Spears, ACL

- LB Charles Ross II, ACL

- WR Philip Wright III, leg injury

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