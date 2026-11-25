Thanksgiving Day has nearly arrived and that means that the end of the 2026 college football regular season is around the corner. So while delicious dishes get passed around and quality time is spent with friends and family, we thought it would be a fun time to look back at the season in totality and state some things we’re thankful for from this college football season.

Time to dig in!

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The value of a second being reinforced

Have we taken seconds for granted? In our busy, one-thing-to-the-next lives, have we forgotten just how important one second is? Give me one second, we say as the to-do list keeps piling up, or, just a second, we’re told as someone else’s to-do list begins piling up.

We often don’t even think about these seconds as they’re being spent. They’re lost in the totality of the day, or the 86,400 seconds we experience each rotation of Earth. Or, say, in the approximately 3,600 seconds provided in a college football game.

But in 2026, college football reminded us just how important one measly second can be. On the first Saturday in September, college football opened the door to the possibilities of what could happen in life if we could get one second back. Maybe I wouldn’t wave to that person who I thought was waving to me but they were actually waving to the person behind me. In college football, Michigan getting one second back meant they could heave a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown pass to stun Western Michigan.

Then, college football showed us what we would miss if one second was taken away from us, when the Big 12 officiating crew failed to realize that Notre Dame actually should have had one more second—and one more play—in its narrow loss to BYU on Oct. 17.

What does it all mean? It’s a valuable lesson: Don’t take those seconds for granted.

Backup quarterbacks

We’ve all heard backup quarterbacks get likened to insurance policies. The whole you-might-not-want-to-pay-for-it-but-you-sure-are-glad-you-have-it deal. Yet, it’s not until we run into a season like this one, where injuries to starting quarterbacks have been particularly prevalent and just as impartial, that we realize just how important having a quality backup QB has become.

The Oregon Ducks, left for dead in the College Football Playoff race, are now very much alive, thanks in part to backup signal-caller Dylan Raiola. Likewise for the UCLA Bruins, courtesy of Ty Dieffenbach. We’ve even seen backup QBs get run in single-game performances, giving playoff contenders Wake Forest and Boise State a sneak preview of what their respective insurance policies look like in action.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola has kept the Ducks in the College Football Playoff race. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And while other programs aren’t quite singing the ”Happy Bundle” song about their insurance policies—looking at you Ohio State—we have largely been thankful for many second-stringers, both for keeping their teams in the mix and increasing the entertainment factor. If you hear the sound of a cash register, it’s the going-price of backup QBs rising in January’s transfer portal.

Wild weekends

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This has been a tough year for fall weddings. Sure, there have been some stinker weekends sprinkled in. But this season of college football has delivered plenty of show-stopping weekend slates, from ranked matchups galore in Week 7 and Week 10 to the upset-fest in Week 12.

And who could forget Texas’s thrilling comeback win over Ohio State in Week 2, or the Spite Bowl back in Week 3, when Lane Kiffin made his highly anticipated return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a 32–24 loss to the Rebels?

Many times this year, there’s been no better place to be on a Saturday than in front of the television, enjoying one compelling game after another. And after an offseason with so much angst (more on that in a moment), that’s something to be thankful for.

The sport not being able to get out of its own way

Take a look back at this calendar year alone. The sport has been a Thanksgiving table of drama, off-the-field shenanigans and general head-scratchers. There’s your cranberry sauce: the Brendan Sorsby gambling incident and subsequent lawsuit-fest. There’s your stuffing: Kiffin’s villainous exit from Ole Miss to LSU, headline-filled offseason, war with the SEC for trying to roster former NFL players and Kiffin’s Tigers turning into a first-season flop. There’s your mashed potatoes: the sport being in such structural disarray that it needs to go crying to Congress for help.

And last, but certainly not least, your big fat turkey: the 24-team College Football Playoff that seemingly no one asked for, but we got anyway. Yet, the feast of ridiculousness hasn't proven to be too filling for a gluttonous fan base that keeps coming back for seconds and thirds, and simply can’t get enough of the sport, even if it sometimes can’t get out of its own way.

Wild conference championship game scenarios

Where’s Steve Kornacki when you need him? I did my best Kornacki impression as I mapped out the bevy of conference championship game scenarios that could befall each of the Power 4’s elite in their quest to secure the autobid into the CFP. But a Week 12 filled with carnage, especially for the Big Ten, thrust more chaos into the mix and made for some truly wild pathways and tiebreaker rabbit holes so complicated they’d leave a math major with a headache.

How about a four-way tie between UCLA, Indiana, Oregon and Iowa in the Big Ten? How about that same scenario in the SEC with the likes of Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma involved?

An Oregon-Iowa Big Ten title game? The matchup no one would have predicted is technically possible to come to fruition this weekend. And don’t count out Ohio State just yet.

As fans of the sport, we’re always looking for more reasons to watch. And with so many head-spinning scenarios in play and games like Oklahoma-Missouri and Wisconsin-Minnesota taking on more importance for tiebreaker purposes, there are plenty of reasons to do so.

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