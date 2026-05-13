Kickoff Times For 2 Critical LSU Football Games Have Been Announced

The LSU Tigers were one of the most talked about teams over the course of the past season, and even into the offseason as well, as they went through a brand new regime change to bring the program back to its winning ways.

The big change was Lane Kiffin taking over as head coach, leaving the Ole Miss Rebels despite them being about to participate in the College Football Playoff. That left an upcoming matchup circled on the Rebels' calendar, as he will return to the stadium, but this time on the opposite sideline.

The kickoff time for that matchup, as well as the Tigers opening weekend game against the Clemson Tigers, which will also be the location of College Gameday, as also been announced as well.

Kicking Off the Season at Night

A drone show goes off Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers will host Dabo Swinney and his team in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, in a return trip between the two programs that share strikingly similar names and stadium identities. The LSU Tigers, who were the ones that emerged victorious in week one last year after a 17-10 victory, seemed like they were back under the then-head coach, Brian Kelly.

It would later be revealed that both programs were having down seasons, and that the week one victory was nothing more than two struggling teams meeting with undeniable preseason hype. Now they will face off with the same hype, but Kiffin and his squad will be looking for the same result.

That week one matchup will kickoff on Saturday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m. CT

A Return to the Grove

An Ole Miss fan dressed as Santa holds a sign making fun of Lane Kiffin during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The story at the end of the regular season was not dominated by what was happening on the field, or even a polarizing College Football Playoff selection, but instead, by Kiffin and a looming decision to remain at the helm of the Rebels, or to jump ship and take over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

With the answer to that lingering question obviously answered, with the Tigers landing their new head coach, Rebels fans weren't happy about the breakup. It rubbed them the wrong way, and now they will get a chance to let Kiffin know how much it bothered them as they host him and his new team during the third week of the season.

That matchup will take place on Saturday, September 19, at 6:30 p.m. CT

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