Lane Kiffin Adds Elite Quarterbacks Coach to LSU Football Staff, Departs Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers are set to hire away Ole Miss Rebels pass game specialst Dane Stevens to become the program's next quarterbacks coach, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI. CBS Sports first reported.
Stevens currently serves as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels where he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.
Last fall, Stevens served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for West Georgia where he's become a guru with signal-callers across his time on the coaching scene, but returned to Ole Miss in 2025.
Prior to his one-year stint at West Georgia, Stevens had been under the direction of Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, serving as a senior analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rebels.
Kiffin is beginning to assemble his coaching staff in Baton Rouge with over a handful of assistants signing term sheets with the program on Monday after making the move from Ole Miss to LSU.
Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.
"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.
Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.
George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.
Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.
- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach
