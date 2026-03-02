LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels Buzz Reaching New Heights for Lane Kiffin's Return

In what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2026 college football season, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Oxford for an SEC clash against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 19.

Once Kiffin made his decision to depart Ole Miss for the job in Baton Rouge, all attention quickly shifted towards the early-season matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"I really thank our support since we’ve got here. It’s been amazing. Everything we’ve asked for, they’ve been there and given to us," Kiffin said in February. "I was sitting there thinking, and both speakers commented on pushing yourselves out of your comfort zone, and that’s really how you become great. That was a lot of this decision-making.

"I was very happy where I was. It was an amazing six years. We were a top-five team in the country, third-winningest program in the SEC over that time.

"As I sat there and had great options, including staying there, when John Carmouche and Verge and Julie came in and met with me, it was just different. The feeling was different. I know I keep saying it, but it really was."

LSU assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by nine Top-100 prospects signing the dotted line - including the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE.

Kiffin pieced together an all-time great class while retaining multiple key components to the roster; including Trey'Dez Green, Harlem Berry, DJ Pickett, and Whit Weeks, among several others.

Now, the stage is set. LSU will gear up for a College Football Playoff or bust season in Baton Rouge with one game quickly being circled heading into the 2026 season.

The Bayou Bengals will hit the road to Oxford on Sept. 19 for a clash against Ole Miss with On3 Sports labeling it the "juiciest" matchup of the 2026 season.

🚨 NEW SHOW 🚨



🧃 The TOP 10 JUICIEST Matchups of the 2026 College Football Season



Which ones did we miss?



(via @AndyStaples & @AriWasserman) pic.twitter.com/VNe6H1jkUD — Andy & Ari On3 (@AndyAriOn3) March 2, 2026

"It’s an exciting time to put it all together. We create an atmosphere that people want to be at, not have to be at," Kiffin said of the future of LSU. "Our coaches and players feel that. You’ll see very few significant players enter the transfer portal because they really love playing for us.

"If you watched the previous place we were at, you saw a team that played with great energy and passion. They played tough, aggressive football, but they also had a blast doing it.

"We’ve hit that sweet spot of being really competitive while also creating an environment kids enjoy coming to every day.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: