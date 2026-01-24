Lane Kiffin and LSU Football Pull Off Impressive Staff Hire With Ole Miss Rebels Ties

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have officially hired former Ole Miss Rebels running back Fred McAfee to join the staff in Baton Rouge, according to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona.

McAfee is the son of former New Orleans Saints running back Fred McAfee where he will join the LSU Tigers staff as the program's assistant running backs coach.

LSU recently hired Ole Miss Rebels running backs coach Kevin Smith where Kiffin and Co. now ink an assistant alongside him for the 2026 season as the program continues making strong additions.

Once Kiffin made the move to Ole Miss, he brought over multiple assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., wide receivers coach George McDonald, and tight ends coach Joe Cox, among several others.

Once the moves were finalized, Kiffin and Co. added Smith to the list of staffers where he is set to earn a historic salary after making the move from Oxford to Baton Rouge.

NEW: Former Ole Miss RB Fred McAfee is joining the LSU staff as Asst. RB coach to Kevin Smith, source confirms.



He is the son of former Saints RB Fred McAfee.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 24, 2026

According to CBS Sports, "LSU has finalized to deal to hire Ole Miss’ Kevin Smith as running backs coach that’s expected to pay him close to $1 million per year and will make him one of the nation’s highest-paid RB coaches."

The LSU Staffers With Ole Miss Ties:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU has amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach - Stevens currently serves as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels where he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

