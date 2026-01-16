LSU Football Emerging As Top Landing Spot For No. 1 EDGE in Transfer Portal Market

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen has emerged as the No. 1 defensive prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing intentions of entering on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native joined the Ole Miss program last offseason after starting his career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers across a two-year stint in Lincoln.

Once Umanmielen arrived in Oxford, he took his game to the next level where he is fresh off of a strong junior campaign - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels defender checks in as the No. 5 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the No. 1 EDGE in the market.

As soon as Umanmielen revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers were the school that was immediately linked to the coveted defensive weapon.

Fast forward 24 hours later and buzz continues swirling surrounding the Umanmielen sweepstakes with the Bayou Bengals picking up momentum.

The elite defender played a major role in leading Ole Miss to arguably the most historic season in program football history with LSU looking to lure in the talented edge rusher as his portal process intensifies.

LSU is also trending for Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal market this week - with the Tigers hosting him on a visit to campus on Thursday.

It's clear that once the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder locked in his LSU visit that Kiffin and Co. would begin picking up momentum where the program is now trending for the SEC defender.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

Now, all eyes are on Dottery and Umanmielen as two targets on Kiffin's radar in the Transfer Portal.

