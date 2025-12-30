Lane Kiffin Bolsters LSU Football's Staff With ACC Assistant Set to Join Program

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are adding North Carolina State Wolfpack Director of Player Personnel Austin Shelton to the support staff in Baton Rouge, according to 104.5 ESPN.

Shelton is expected to joins LSU's player personnel department after spending the last two seasons with the Wolfpack.

The fast-rising front office figure worked with LSU General Manager Billy Glasscock at both Texas and North Carolina State where the relationship paved the way for Kiffin and Co. to ultimately add him to the support staff in the Bayou State heading into the 2026 season.

Shelton has also served on staffs at Old Dominion, Purdue, Arizona and Tennessee where he will now make the move to LSU with his role unknown to this point, according to 104.5 ESPN.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue adding to the staff in Baton Rouge with Shelton the latest addition this month.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue filling out the staff in Baton Rouge with the program gearing up for a critical stretch in January with the Transfer Portal set to open.

In what will be a two-week stretch where LSU must have all hands on deck, the program will be unleashing a treasure chest full of roster cash to fill out the 2026 roster.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

