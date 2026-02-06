$4 Million Transfer Quarterback Receives Major Honor After Signing With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across the college football landscape in January after inking Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt to a deal.

In what became the storyline of the Transfer Portal, Kiffin and Co. went all-out in order to land Leavitt after a chaotic stretch that included LSU's shot-caller taking a "secret" trip to secure the No. 1 player in the free agent market.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

Despite an injury riddled 2025 season, he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Now, Leavitt has been labeled as most impactful Transfer Portal quarterback with LSU making a major move once again.

"Lane Kiffin prioritized Sam Leavitt as his top quarterback option in the portal, despite multiple twists and turns," On3 Sports wrote. "The Arizona State transfer visited LSU but still went on to take trips to Tennessee and Miami.

"Kiffin continued the full-court press on Leavitt, even flying to Knoxville for a face-to-face meeting with the QB before he left for his Miami visit. The efforts paid off with a commitment from Leavitt, who is coming off a season-ending injury.

"It’s unclear what his availability will look like in spring practice, but if Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. can develop Leavitt and take him to the next level, it will be a significant pickup for the Tigers. He’s thrown for 4,652 career yards with 46 total touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth in 2024."

Leavitt headlines the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with LSU signing nine Top-100 transfers across January as the new era begins under new leadership in the Bayou State.

