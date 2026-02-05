Lane Kiffin Tips Hat To Top Staffer Behind LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class

The LSU Tigers continue navigating a historic offseason in Baton Rouge with the Lane Kiffin era taking America by storm after locking in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class last month.

From assembling a new-look roster to piecing together a star-studded coaching staff in the Bayou State, Kiffin and Co. have quickly rejuvenated the LSU program across a 70-day stretch.

LSU's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class has reached all-time great status with over 40 newcomers making their way to The Boot - paired with one of the top 2026 Recruiting Classes at the high school ranks.

Kiffn will have an embarrassment of riches to work with this offseason after his recruiting prowess was on full display this offseason, but he's also giving credit to those who deserve it - namely General Manager Billy Glasscock.

During a Wednesday press conference with the local media, Kiffin raved about his general manager and the job he's done over the years - now joining him in Baton Rouge.

Lane Kiffin's Praise: Billy Glasscock's Role

"Billy does a tremendous job - I think for a number of years now - I would like to think that people would say I was kind of on this before other people were, the value of a GM and how important it is. It's been for a number of years but especially as these contracts came into place.

"People want to ask questions about playoffs, moves that's going to come and everything and I always point to that, if you want the answers of how to do something in college, usually just look to the NFL. They've been doing it a long time and they do it as well as you could possibly do it in all areas.

"I think when you talk about general manager, it's the same thing. Why would you not have a general manager that helps run the entire building with you? If you look at the best runs in the NFL over time, it's head coaches and general managers that work together. They're not placed together. They work together and they're on the same page.

"Billy and I, after being together a few years, it's worked extremely well. I know that I can go get on a plane to go to schools and go recruit. And I know everything's going to be handled extremely well in this building. Usually the decisions are going to be made exactly how I would think to make them. Of things we've discussed, or he calls and we talk about it.

"For us to just be on the same page and be able to have put together rosters the way that we did and now come here and turn this the way that we did, at least on paper so far, is awesome. I think he's as good as they come in the entire country."

